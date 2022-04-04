Movies that fooled us

Keep your eyes peeled when you watch these eight movies with the best mind-bending plot twists

We all have our favourite movies in various genres, from romance to action. But one thing we all have in common is the love of a good plot twist – an unexpected outcome that changes the whole dynamic of the story and what you think of the characters. A cerebral act that engages you further. You might find that the twist opens up all kinds of possibilities, or it might be the missing link that ties the whole story together in the end. That’s what makes a movie that much more enjoyable, so here are the movies with the best plot twist that fooled us. And don’t worry, the only spoiler here is that there will be a twist. Se7en (1995) Directed by David Fincher starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, Se7en is about a serial killer who begins murdering people according to the seven deadly sins, and it is up to a detective who is about to retire and another who just moved to the city to bring him to justice. The movie is a brutal and relentlessly grimy shocker with taut performances, slick gore effects, and a haunting finale.

The Sixth Sense (1999) The supernatural psychological thriller film is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and stars Bruce Willis as a child psychologist whose patient can talk to the dead. The film established Shyamalan and introduced the cinema public to his notable affinity for surprise endings. As a staple in the supernatural film genre, The Sixth Sense is a film worth rewatching to catch the various clues alluding to the surprising ending.

Memento (2000) This movie is about Leonard Shelby, an insurance investigator who suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses Polaroid photographs and tattoos to hunt for the man he thinks killed his wife, which is the last thing he remembers. The film’s nonlinear narrative is presented as two different sequences of scenes interspersed during the film: a series in black-and-white that is shown chronologically, and a series of colour sequences shown in reverse order. And because of that, audience can enjoy Memento like a non-linear puzzle film as well as a tense, atmospheric thriller.

Mulholland Drive (2001) The movie revolves around an aspiring actor called Betty and a mysterious woman with amnesia called Rita who team up to find clues related to Rita’s accident and ascertain her true identity. Despite being directed by David Lynch, Lynch has refused to comment on Mulholland Drive’s meaning or symbolism, leading to much discussion and multiple interpretations. There’s a mesmerising quality to its sense of foreboding and its lost-in-time atmosphere which holds audience spellbound and captivated.

Oldboy (2003) Oldboy is a South Korean neo-noir action thriller film directed by Park Chan-wook. It’s a loose adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name about a man who is held captive for years for no apparent reason. When he is finally released, he is given a cell phone, money, and expensive clothes before he found himself still trapped in a web of conspiracy and violence. The visceral film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival and high praise from the president of the jury, director Quentin Tarantino.

The Prestige (2006) A mystery thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan, The Prestige is about two friends and fellow magicians who become bitter enemies after a sudden tragedy. As they devote themselves to this rivalry, they make sacrifices that bring them fame but with terrible consequences. A movie full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that will keep the audience on their toes.

Shutter Island (2010) Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, the story of Shutter Island is about Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule, two U.S. marshals who are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient. Critics have stated that this film requires multiple viewings to be fully realised as a work of art. An aesthetically and at times intellectually exciting puzzle, the depth and psychology of this film is intensely moving and will leave you thinking about it for days.