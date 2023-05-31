Moving with tactical precision

Polis Evo 3 is a must-see film that features nonstop action and comedy, a captivating plot, and an exceptional lineup of cast

THE highly anticipated and iconic blockbuster movie franchise Polis Evo, starring Malaysia’s top action-comedy duo, returns to theatres with its latest instalment, Polis Evo 3. Since the release of its trailer last month, the film, which was a joint effort between Astro Shaw, Skop Productions, and TGV Pictures, has garnered favourable responses from fans and viewers. With the expertise and forte of renowned director Syafiq Yusof, Polis Evo 3 could be seen truly preserving the DNA and essence of its predecessors, Polis Evo (2015) and Polis Evo 2 (2018). This latest instalment remains true to its roots as an action-packed comedy, delivering relentless humour and heart-pounding excitement that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish. It is flawlessly balanced and, in many ways, an ideal fit for Syafiq Yusof to helm the film, as it showcases his talent for crafting exciting action scenes with lots of explosions.

Polis Evo 3 also boasts an exceptional cast, expanding the Polis Evo squad beyond the iconic duo of Inspector Sani (Zizan Razak) and Inspector Khai (Shaheizy Sam). New faces like Inspector Dani (Syafiq Kyle), Inspector Julie (Fara Ali Khan), Inspector Dell (Douglas Lim), ACP Farouk (Fauzi Nawawi), and Inspector Faizal (Fezrul Khan) bring their unique skills to the special task operation, Ops Siong. Additionally, Sharnaaz Ahmad also delivers a remarkable performance as the formidable antagonist, Reza. Nora Danish, Eyka Farhana, Kamaliah Mat Dom, and Datin Fadilah Mansor, reprise their roles from previous films. The film also features notable cameos from Michael Ang, Ben Amir, Wanna Ali, Zulin Aziz, and also Dato’ Afdlin Shauki. The combination of this stellar cast, with each person portraying their characters with finesse, adds depth and dimension to the film, ensuring an even more immersive and captivating viewing experience.

A humorous beginning The film kicks off, as expected, with a humorous scene featuring the buddy cops working undercover to dismantle a drug dealer’s operation. When things go wrong, they are forced to deal with it on their own. Right from the start, the chemistry between the two lead actors is evident, reminding viewers of the undeniable bond they share. The comedic punchline hit its mark, evoking laughter from the audience and creating a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of the first installment of the film. This strong connection between the actors brings back fond memories and establishes a solid foundation for the rest of the story. The initial moments of the film serve as a delightful throwback, rekindling the same infectious humor that had audiences laughing out loud before.

Intriguing plot and narrative The film then takes a serious turn following a devastating explosion in Penang that claims the lives of innocent bystanders, including a fellow police officer. Together with a special task force, detectives Khai and Sani are assigned the crucial mission of locating the perpetrator. Their investigation uncovers a trail of murder, revealing that Officer Khai is the next target. The culprit behind these heinous acts is revealed to be a former officer and also a good friend of Khai, named Reza, driven by a deep-seated desire for revenge stemming from past conflicts during a special task operation. The plot of the movie was pleasantly impressive, offering a gripping narrative that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. It was easy to follow, with well-executed throwbacks and a clearly defined narrative.