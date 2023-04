MAGIC the Gathering fans have been waiting with bated breath for the conclusion to the epic Phyrexian story arc which started in Dominaria United last year. Well, the wait is almost over as we inch closer to the next set in the series, March of the Machine.

The good folks at Wizards were nice enough to give the Sun preview of the Scorn-Blade Beserker card to share with our readers.

Will our favorite Planeswalkers end the Phyrexian threat once and for all?

We’ll soon find out.