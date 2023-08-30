Multi-faceted world of Mask Girl

Mask Girl reached second place on the global top 10 rankings on Netflix three days after its release. – PICS BY NETFLIX

SOUTH Korean director Kim Yong-hoon’s latest drama series, Mask Girl, delves into the complex life of an office worker whose insecurities about her appearance lead her to become an enigmatic masked internet personality by night. This compelling K-drama takes an unexpected turn when a series of ill-fated events unravels her life. Starring prominent actors including Lee Han-byeol, Nana, Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong and Yeom Hye-ran, Mask Girl draws inspiration from the Naver webtoon of the same name by Mae-mi and Hee-se, originally published between 2015 and 2018. In a recent virtual press conference, Director Kim and the cast provided insights into the series’ unique storytelling and character dynamics. The show’s narrative unfolds through the lives of its multifaceted characters. As Ko Hyun-jung, one of the lead actors, eloquently explained, Mask Girl delves into pertinent societal issues and explores their underlying causes. The title, though centred around a masked trio, resonates with the struggles faced by each individual, prompting viewers to reflect on their own lives. The decision to adopt a multi-perspective approach in the series, as opposed to the original Webtoon’s single viewpoint, was aimed at enriching the storytelling experience and resonating with a wider audience.

Director Kim’s fascination with the webtoon’s intricate characters and compelling storyline led him to undertake this ambitious project. The unconventional choice to split a single character’s role among three actors created an initial challenge for the cast and crew. However, this unique approach ultimately allowed for a deeper exploration of the character’s evolution over time. This decision reflects the essence of Mask Girl the courage to shed one’s metaphorical mask and reveal one’s true self. The character portrayals by the cast, each encapsulating different stages of life and emotions, add depth to the series. The cast’s dedication to their roles, as well as Director Kim’s guidance, ensures a nuanced and authentic representation of their characters’ journeys. For instance, Nana’s portrayal of showgirl A-reum brought forward the complexities of living a double life, seamlessly blending acting and dancing to create a fresh and dynamic performance. The series also tackles the societal pressure surrounding appearances. Lee Han-byeol, who embodies the titular Mask Girl, spoke of her connection with her character’s struggles. Through Mo-mi’s story, the show challenges traditional beauty standards and highlights the multifaceted nature of human beauty.