Multiple streaming options

IN August, the popular live streaming platform Twitch updated its “simulcast” (simultaneous casting) guidelines to include TikTok and Instagram.

After TwitchCon on Oct 20, the platform has broadened its simulcast rules further. Streamers can now live broadcast their streams onto more platforms, such as YouTube and Kick.

Unfortunately, this will not apply to streamers with Twitch-exclusive agreements.

Rules for simulcasting include not directing traffic away from Twitch to a secondary streaming platform and interacting with fan communities on various platforms at the same time.

As an added incentive of sorts, former Twitch streamers that had their partner agreement terminated after they left for another service and informed Twitch beforehand will be eligible to reinstate their Twitch Partner status.

Even if Twitch may not admit it, the simulcasting policy comes after the platform began losing popular talents to competitors such as Kick and YouTube.

Just a few days before TwitchCon, Kick signed popular streamer Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff in a one-year contract estimated at US$10 million (RM50 million) in a Forbes report.

Earlier, by the end of June, Kick nabbed Twitch’s most popular female streamers, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Felix “xQc” Lengyel”, who was reported to have been offered a staggering deal worth US$100 million (almost RM500 million).