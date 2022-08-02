Multitasking: pros and cons

Here are the pros and cons of multitasking you should know

THE effort to complete two or more things at the same time is known as multitasking, and it frequently culminates in task switching or leaving one unfinished activity to do another. Multitasking has become ingrained in our culture. Everyone has done it at some point in their life. It is an issue that frequently sparks controversy. Multitasking can help us complete numerous chores on our to-do list, but can doing so impair our capacity to complete those jobs well? We are all aware that multitasking may be done in both positive and negative ways. While multitasking might make work simpler at times, it can also lower overall productivity.

PROS Creates a habit of adaptability Adaptability to changing conditions is more vital than ever. Something might change in a moment, and individuals must be able to think quickly on their feet, assess the issue, and devise the best answer. Multitasking necessitates the simultaneous execution of various thinking chains, allowing for the development of adaptive habits in order to make rapid, precise judgments. Increased efficiency Multitasking allows you to do several tasks in less time. A professional can multitask, while a trainee learns and completes one duty. There are several ordinary jobs that need multitasking. For example, checking and replying to all emails may be done at the same time. Saves time One of the most obvious and significant advantages of multitasking is the ability to save time. Rather than performing one thing after another, you might combine jobs to get everything done fast. Drinking your coffee while watching your favourite show, for example, allows you to save at least 30 minutes of your day. Multitasking encourages people to devote more time to activities they like, such as family or hobbies. Prevents procrastination When a person is juggling many responsibilities, there is a slim possibility that they may postpone some activity. Some folks will be more driven since they will see what they are accomplishing. This allows all jobs to be completed on time and in accordance with expectations. It is harder to postpone and so waste time when someone is multitasking.

CONS Eliminates certain personal skills For some, multitasking through modern technology has become so common that they have lost their interpersonal skills. People have social demands that technology cannot meet. Sometimes you need to speak with someone in order to get anything done correctly, and emails are not a substitute for a phone conversation. Even when surrounded by people, excessive multitasking turns a person into an island. Isolation eventually leads to emotions of loneliness, melancholy, and despair, which can lead to mental health issues that must be treated. Harder to accomplish something that’s important The majority of multitasking includes the most basic components of a project. This is due to the mind’s intrinsic limitation of what we believe we can and cannot do during the day. We feel really amazing if we get a lot of little things done for a lot of projects because it feels like we did a lot. The only problem is that our minds have duped us into believing this. Despite all of the effort, almost nothing was accomplished. Increased stress level Trying to juggle too many tasks at once might raise your stress levels, especially at work. Workplace stress can result in burnout, employee absenteeism, and disability claims. Anxiety connected with multitasking at work can diminish productivity and harm a company’s earnings. It can also emerge as worry, a sense of too much external demand for not getting things done while being split, or dissatisfaction in ourselves for not understanding how to organise ourselves more efficiently.