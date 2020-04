THIS Malaysian pop star took the music industry by storm when he made his break in 2013 as the first runner-up in 8TV’s The Ultimate Song competition. Since then, Shelhiel continues to make waves in the regional English and Chinese electronic-pop scene, and has built a reputation for his energetic gigs, opening for international artistes including FKJ, Tennyson, Hyukoh and Crystal Castles. The 27-year-old lad also won the Best Arranger Award at the prestigious Malaysia PWH Music Award 2018 for the song Extrication in collaboration with Malaysian singers Shio and Miss Ko. Later, Extrication was picked as the theme song for the Netflix Original series The Ghost Bride. It’s been a whirlwind ride for Shelhiel himself. He shares: “The journey has been an exciting one, just like unwrapping presents where it reveals parts of what you can grasp, and expanding your skillset, letting you grow as an artiste, as well as a person.” What is music to you? “It’s the art of emotional provocation compacted in a sound energy capsule. It has got to make you feel some type of way, right? And of course, my answer changes a lot as I grow older.”

He has opened for international artistes including FKJ, Tennyson, Hyukoh and Crystal Castles. – Courtesy of Super Shelhiel

How would you describe the style or genre of your music? “The kind of music I play is definitely greatly influenced by electronic music. Growing up in church, I took up classical piano lessons, however, my family at the time couldn’t afford to get any PlayStation consoles or even GameBoy (though I was given one when I was 16), so all I was playing were computer games on Windows 98 and XP, as well as old 8-bit, 16-bit & 32-bit games like Street Of Rage 1, 2 and 3, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario Bros, Metal Slug and Pokemon. “I didn’t realise how much ‘raving’ I was already doing since I was around age 12 up until the end of high school, listening to hardcore, funky, techno, house 8-bit music by Yuzo Koshiro. And, no one can ever forget the iconic Pokemon game’s background music. When Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites by Skrillex came out [in 2010] is around when I started to learn how to produce music. “You can imagine how much I was able to finally express my music aptitude, combining classical piano, church music and the sound of computer games. I’d say that I’m playing pop music now, but I’m always up for playing with different genres. Life is too short, so you’ve got to do them all!” Would you say that you’re still experimenting with the kind of music you play? “I think I’ve found ways to categorise my different types of music into various projects, it’s like keeping new books on different shelves. “The toughest challenge now is not about finding my ‘sound’ but how to curate and present it in a song and be visually-appealing. As a maximalist myself, my work now is to find purpose in every single sound existing in a track; to create a balance between randomness versus pre-planning, just like writing music based on commercial versus cultural values.”

He feels that the future is bright for the next generation of Malaysian music artistes. – Courtesy of Super Shelhiel