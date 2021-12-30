Music as therapy

Music therapy is a sort of expressive arts therapy that involves a wide range of activities – such as listening to music, singing, and playing a musical instrument – to enhance and maintain an individual’s physical, psychological, and social well-being.

There are extra benefits to listening or creating music that talking therapies may not be able to offer. For instance, learning and practicing a piece of music can improve memory skills, coordination, reading comprehension, and math skills, and it can also give lessons in responsibility and perseverance.

It is suitable for people of any age and offers people a creative way of expressing their feelings. Music has become a part of people’s everyday life. The reason music has played such an important role is because of how it affects us.

Self-expression

Music is a powerful. It has the ability to influence our mood, and allows us to channel our emotions into creative endeavors. In these tough life moments, music can be a constructive way to express who you are and what you are feeling.

If you are feeling particularly sad about a reality in your life, listen to a song that connects you to that emotion. In the process of experiencing the power of self-expression by listening to all genres of music, you will be able to learn about yourselves.

Decrease anxiety

Music can be a convenient way to reduce symptoms of anxiety, as music allows you to tune in to your emotions as you play a song to direct your actions. If you have anxiety issues, you may use music as a means of escape.

Music also helps to distract. If you are anxious, turn up the volume in your living room and dance around. If you are angry, grab a pillow and hit is as hard as you can while listening to your favourite lyrics. Songs allow you to calm your nervous system and relax yourself.