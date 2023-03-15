Music at your fingertips

Follow this step-by-step beginner’s guide to master the basics of bass guitar

The bass may not receive the same acclaim as the guitar, but it’s the key to bringing the band’s instruments together and producing an emotional feeling in the music. – FACEBOOK/@FENDER

DESPITE receiving less attention than the lead guitar, the bass guitar is vital to a musical composition. Regardless of the genre, the bass guitar is responsible for generating the undercurrent, or bassline, that gives a rhythmic sense and a consistent pace that enables the guitar and drums to progress the song. Hence, it plays a crucial role in any band as it acts as a bridge between rhythm and melody. A solid bass line can make all the difference between a hit song and an average one. Like any other talented musician, they all begin with the fundamentals. To get you started on your musical journey, let’s learn some basics about the bass guitar. Bass guitar basics To begin, you must first have a bass guitar itself. Beginners may find it intimidating to select a bass guitar. There’s no need to spend a lot of money on it if you’re just starting to learn the instrument. For beginners, it’s fine to start with an entry-level bass and then progress to a higher-end model as your skills improve. Actually, you could also borrow an instrument from a friend (if they play bass) or rent one until you’re confident in your progress and have made up your mind to keep at it. As you become more familiar with the bass guitar, you may gravitate toward various styles and models that you will eventually purchase. Several considerations, including size, tone, the number of strings, and your budget, might assist you in narrowing down the possibilities as there are so many different types of bass guitars that you may not know where to begin your search.

Most importantly, you need to know that there are four, five, and even six-string basses. If you’re just getting started in music, it would be highly recommended to start with a four-string bass and work your way up. A four-string bass guitar’s smaller neck may be easier for beginners to play. A five-string bass, on the other hand, expands the variety of notes and scales that can be played. Then, of course, the amplifier. Nothing beats plugging in your electric bass and hearing the low-deep frequency come to life. An amplifier can help you hear your instrument’s true tone and improve your technique, whether you’re playing it out loud or practicing at a lower volume. Be sure to purchase bass amplifiers rather than guitar amplifiers because they differ from one another in terms of frequency response, speaker size, output power, and wattage. Despite their apparent similarity, the frequencies of the guitar and the bass are not the same. But, you still can plug your bass into a guitar amp. It will work, although guitar amps are not meant to withstand bass input. However, there is a risk that this will damage your guitar amp.

How to tune a bass guitar Your bass has four strings, and the standard tuning for a 4-string bass is E, A, D, G. The E string is the thickest, and is at the top, while the G string is the thinnest and is at the bottom. The bass is one octave lower than the guitar, and there are a few ways to get it tuned and ready to play. You can use an electronic tuner or a smartphone app. By far, modern apps are the easiest way to tune. There are hundreds of tuner apps available for mobile devices, many of which are free. These apps use the built-in microphone on your mobile device to detect the pitch of the strings. Your device’s display will let you know when you are in tune as you move the tuning peg for each string.

Start playing bass by reading the tabs The bass guitar can be played in two distinct ways. One way to play is with fingers on your right hand, while the other is with a pick. Neither way is better than the other, but each method gives your bass a different sound. If you haven’t learned chords yet, you can always play songs using bass tablature, commonly known as ‘bass guitar tabs’. This is a basic system of music notation and was used in guitars too. These tabs basically tell you where to put your fingers on the fret without having to know specific chords or how to read music. These tabs are available on numerous websites on the internet, including YouTube. Most people prefer YouTube because it displays a video of the individual playing it together with the tabs on the screen, making it much easier.