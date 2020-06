ISMAIL IZZANI is spending time at home and trying to be as productive as possible during the quarantine period. Accompanied by his cats, the 20-year-old singer is also creating music in his home studio. Ismail spoke to theSun about his upcoming project. “I was supposed to release my first album in September. There will be 10 new songs on the album. However, due to the [current situation] ... we might have to change plans. I am definitely sad, because it was planned since last year.” Ismail’s singing career was inspired by the Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber, who started his career very young. “At that time, I was 11 years old. When I saw his YouTube videos, I was really inspired because I came to realise that young talents could actually be real artistes in the industry. “When I gave singing a try, I found that I enjoyed [it]. Then when I was 14, I gave up the thought of singing, because I didn’t think that I could [do it]. However, I gave singing another try. Honestly, I found that singing helps to clear out my emotions.” Ismail also utilised Instagram, by sharing short videos of him performing, which got him noticed by a record label. “At that time Instagram was quite new, where we could only post a 15-second video. So, I posted some song covers on my profile, using my hashtags. It was quite difficult at first for me, because I was not very familiar with Instagram, and I would accidentally like my own post without me realising that.

Ismail is a proud Unicef Malaysia Youth Advocate. – Ismail Izzani Instagram

“Then schools would reach out to me, asking me to perform, and I took the opportunity to do so. Eventually, record labels noticed me and approached me. I signed a contract at the age of 16.” Ismail debuted with Sabar, which as of today has a whopping 25 million views on YouTube. “My first hit single was [released] in 2016. Then, many more songs came after that. As for my favourite release, it would be all of them! I love my songs, but I still have not gotten the chance to release R&B songs which I have always liked. I am a huge fan of Usher and Chris Brown! In the meantime, I am just focusing on pop songs. I’ll try to change my music style if I get to do so. “My label and I work together to create songs. It is fun and I learn more and more each time I go into the studio, where everyone is just so open-minded. They accept my ideas, even though I am the youngest. For them to trust and believe in me, it is a huge thing for me,” Ismail gushes. With 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Ismail is used to encountering negativity from trolls online, but he admits it doesn’t get easier with time.

Ismail attending a Unicef Malaysia event. – Ismail Izzani Instagram