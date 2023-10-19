Musically healing weekend

Tapaufest 2023 brings together best indie acts to picturesque setting of Lenggong, performing by the lake in the moonlight

RECENTLY, the eagerly awaited largest indie music festival, Tapaufest 2023, was held at Resort Tasik Raban in Lenggong, bringing together art enthusiasts and independent members of the community for a remarkable gathering. Attracting thousands of festival-goers across the country, the two-day event emerged as a vibrant showcase for musical talent, featuring 12 indie artists, including those from the local scene as well as from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand. Organised by TAPAUasia in collaboration with Majlis Daerah Lenggong and with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), this sixth edition of Tapaufest celebrates its second year in Lenggong, Perak, where it has become a crowd favourite due to the magnificent lake and mountains that serve as its backdrop. Iedil Dzuhrie Alaudin and Sharifah Amani, beloved figures in the indie scene and hosts of Tapaufest, kicked off the performances on the first day at 5pm. Their vibrant energy and delightful chemistry set the perfect tone for the night.

The festivities began with a performance by the local “midwest emo” band, Mascot. Their electrifying act perfectly resonated with the audience, amplifying the vibrant atmosphere complemented by the brisk winds and natural surroundings. Following their act, Bandung’s representation, Rub of Rub, provided an appropriate accompaniment for the breathtaking sunset, luring the crowd with their distinctive dub echos. Notably, it was the band’s first performance outside of Indonesia.

As the sun descended by the lake during the Maghrib break, electronic duo Wobbebong, with a surprise appearance by rapper Hullera for the crowd-pleaser Kereta Terbang, reignited the excitement. Singaporean legends Force Vomit made a triumphant return to Perak, captivating the crowd with their opening song, Spaceman Over Malaysia. The band also performed their iconic song Siti, encouraging the crowd to sing along with the unforgettable lyrics, “Oh Siti, don’t give up.”

Following that, the rock and roll supergroup Jemson elevated the energy by delivering a sensational sound and showmanship. The rock band was then graced by the appearance of the national star and singer Naim Daniel, even on stage, joining them for his feature in Mula Semula. The last performance of the first night was a performance by the young and exceptionally talented songstress from Indonesia, Nadin Amizah. Under the moonlight by the lake, Nadin delivered a 45-minute set that kicked off with her latest hit, Rayuan Perempuan Gila, showcasing her soothing, ethereal vocals.

She then transitioned into her other well-known songs, such as Bertaut, Semua Aku Dirayakan, Beranjak Dewasa and more. Fans gathered around the Pentas stage, singing along with her. The singer then concluded the first day of the festival, singing along with the song Sorai. On the second day, the stage came alive with a performance by The Jansen, a mid-tempo 70’s punk band from Bogor. Their act drew a crowd of enthusiastic youngsters, thrilled to witness them live for the first time in Malaysia. Following that, local legends and indie trailblazers, Muck, took the stage, treating the audience to a performance of 11 tracks. This included the crowd-favourite Where Only You Belong and the legendary Orang School.

Door Plant, the first indie act from Thailand to grace Tapaufest’s stage, pleasantly surprised attendees in search of new bands. A crowd gathered and danced, enchanted by the music, even without comprehending a single word of the Thai language. As the drizzle began, Fikri and his band took the stage, setting a perfect ambience and mood for Bayangan’s neo-folk sound. By the time Lomba Sihir of Jakarta went on stage, it was pouring, but the crowd’s spirits were undampened, with festival-goers singing and dancing in the rain throughout their set. Zee Avi wrapped up the Pentas stage to a magnificent conclusion with a spellbinding performance that showcased her songwriting and storytelling skills, alongside the musical expertise of her band. Her set featured Just As I Am, a cover originally by The Strollers, the iconic band regarded as one of Malaysia’s earliest indie acts.

Zee closed the night with Kantoi, with every person in the venue singing along. While some of the crowd dispersed to grab a bite at Warung before heading home, some returned to the Santuy Travellers campsite for a special “Bonfire Akustika” session with Amir Jahari, offering a fitting conclusion to TAPAUfest 2023. In addition to the array of musical performances by indie acts from across the country and abroad, the festival also offered a variety of engaging activities. One such activity was the Rakyat Games, hosted by Leaism.