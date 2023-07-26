Musician thankful to wife Kourtney

LAST week, Travis Barker marked a prominent milestone in his life when he shared on his Threads account that he’s made big strides in overcoming his crippling fear of flying after his 2008 plane crash, and it’s all thanks to the love and support of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

He wrote in a post he shared on his Instagram story, “Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash,” before lovingly mentioning Kourtney, his significant other, whom he is currently expecting a baby boy.

“I wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you, @kourtneykardash.”

It is apparent that Kardashian was the one who stayed loyal by his side when he developed the phobia, as well as the one who helped Barker board a plane again for the first time in 13 years after the crash, which left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

Back in 2021, the musician revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that he had decided to go clean and quit using drugs.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’ And I say, ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit,” said the Blink 182 drummer.

Later in the same interview, Barker then opened up about wanting to “make the choice to try and overcome flying.

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and tell my children, ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them.”

Adding on to what he said, Barker confessed that his fear of planes became so strong after the crash that he couldn’t even walk down the street.

“If I saw a plane in the sky, I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it. The closer I was to it, the more it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I was to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, to being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane.”