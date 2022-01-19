$!Must-have apps

In January 2020, WhatsApp had a data scandal that was fueled by a wave of misinformation on social media, making a lot of its users flee to competitors like Signal and Telegram. As the controversy grew, users began to prioritise their privacy on the web, so that’s why number one on the list is Brave Private Browser. The app prides itself as a private web browser that blocks all ads and pop-ups so that users can search the internet without being tracked by advertisers or malware.

THERE are 1.96 million apps available for download on the Apple App Store and 2.87 million apps on the Google Play Store, and new apps are constantly being developed. That being said, here is a list of 10 apps that we couldn’t live without.

In December of 2020, ByteDance rebranded CapCut and TikTok users can now edit and post their videos straight onto the app. The powerful free app allows users create to easily make interesting edits to their videos. The app is intuitive and has many effects that you can only find in other paid mobile video editing apps. It has tools like auto-captions, chroma key, and 3D Zoom. By having all these features, advanced users can produce very good short videos, allowing more people to have a tool to edit creatively.

With spikes of Covid cases throughout the year and many Covid scares, social media platforms kept a lot of us sane, making us laugh through the tough times. Through TikTok’s unique platform, short bite-sized videos allowed everyone a chance to go viral. With its unique algorithm, like-minded users can find each other, creating a wholesome and creative community. After many tweaks and iterations to their algorithm, TikTok has become a daily app for many. Despite increasing everyone’s screen time, the fastest-growing social media platform hasn’t stopped growing since it launched, and its growth will be anything but slow.

After its initial release a month after the first MCO, the MySejahtera app was developed to facilitate contact tracing. Even if you didn’t download the app in 2020 and wrote your information down manually, everyone needed the app for their digital vaccination appointment and certificate system following the vaccination rollout. By last December, more than 76% of Malaysia’s total population have been fully vaccinated. Without the app, you can’t even dine in or enter malls as you need to show that you are fully vaccinated, making MySejahtera number two on this list.

5. TradingView

Last May, Elon Musk tweeted about crypto and indirectly caused the rise and fall of cryptocurrencies. Interest in NFTs also increased, creating a surge in buyers. There was also a rise in yield farmings, blockchain games, and even had the birth of many cryptocurrencies. As one of the top free stock screeners, traders and investors use TradingView as their daily tool to track the markets, from cryptocurrencies to stocks. Since the app also has a social network part, being in the community also allows users to boost their knowledge of markets, methods, and techniques, helping to perfect their charting and trading skills.

6. Balance: Meditation & Sleep

Introducing mindfulness and meditation during the pandemic has shown to be beneficial as it provides support and lower anxiety during these trying times. According to Google, Balance has reigned the Best App of 2021 as the world’s first personalised sleep and meditation app. Each day, you answer questions about your meditation experience, goals, and challenges. The more you share over time, the more personalised and effective your meditations become. For the rest of 2021, the app is offering everyone a free year of Balance, which will be automatically available when you download the app.

7. Genshin Impact

With an enjoyable game plot and supported online multiplayer with cross-play between all platforms, this is a game which made a huge impact on millions. The open-world RPG with an anime-inspired art style is definitely a game you’ve heard about in 2021. The game has elements of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kingdom Hearts III, which have been favourites of many. Although the gacha aspect can be quite addictive, the game’s world is diverse and fantastical with loads of unique locations to discover.

8. Pokémon Unite

Since 1996, the Pokémon franchise has been going strong, loved by kids to adults of all ages. Honoured for its dynamic gameplay and cross-platform experience, Pokémon Unite was named Best Game of 2021 by Google. After its launch in September for Android and iOS in 73 countries, the multiplayer online battle arena game emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide. Unlike League of Legends and DOTA 2, Pokémon Unite offers a more casual experience, with players taking part in shorter matches which is usually one-third of its usual match times typically seen in the MOBA genre.

9. BILIBILI COMICS

After its release in April, the app has climbed it’s way up to #1 in Comics in Google Play and #15 in Books in the App Store. Despite being newly launched, the free app has a lot of good manhuas and the app itself has a clean UI and smooth user experience. With more than a million downloads, their captivating stories have attracted many readers, sweeping the world with the manga storm.

10. atome MY

The up-and-coming buy now, pay later platform has partnered with over 5,000 leading online and offline retailers across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, fitness, and homeware. The app allows users to split their bills into three zero-interest payments over time, hoping to empower shoppers to own products and services over time. At a deeper level, it’s also an immediate call to action for one to own their deepest passions and aspirations.