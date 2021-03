THE Hong Kong Tourism Board is set to release its latest TV programme, My Hong Kong, My Way, on March 20 on the Asia Entertainment Channel. The release of the series is in line with Hong Kong’s latest global campaign, 360 Hong Kong Moments.

Hosted by Michelle Loo, the nation’s media darling, the four-part programme will follow Southeast Asian influencers in their quest to discover the nation’s culture and cuisine. Two of Malaysia’s content creators, Jenn Chia and Venice Min, will be featured in the third and fourth episode. Fans can catch their adventures on April 3 and April 10.

During the preview of the show, the media figures shared their experiences shooting the series. For instance, Chia recounted the time she enjoyed a good meal of BBQ goose with Loo, while Min detailed her moment with the host when they got customised handbags at a local store in Old Town Central.

The virtual gathering also saw involvement from SE Asia regional director, Raymond Chan, who expressed hope for Malaysian travellers to experience Hong Kong’s beauty once again.

“We miss our Malaysian friends who are close to our hearts. We hope to see you all soon in Hong Kong.

“Once travel is permitted between Malaysia and Hong Kong, I hope to welcome you all in Hong Kong personally and to enjoy all the food and experiences together.”

The gathering then concluded with a series of short virtual reality videos of the various travel spots in Hong Kong. The videos take viewers on an all-encompassing adventure across Hong Kong, immersing them in the sensations of the city that has never been experienced before.