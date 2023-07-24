Mystery and secrets await on Netflix

NETFLIX has unveiled an upcoming masterpiece, The Trunk, a mesmerising mystery series that will captivate audiences with its enigmatic tale. Leading the charge are the remarkable Korean stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo, who are set to dazzle viewers with their extraordinary performances.

The thrilling narrative delves into the depths of intrigue as a strange trunk is discovered lurking beneath the surface of a mystifying lake. Seo Hyun-jin, renowned for her chameleon-like abilities in Another Miss Oh and The Beauty Inside, breathes life into the character of In-ji, an enigmatic employee at a matchmaking organisation known as NM.

Gong Yoo, celebrated for his unforgettable roles in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, as well as Netflix’s sensational hits Squid Game and The Silent Sea, takes on the role of Jeong-won, a reclusive music producer who unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a peculiar marriage contract with In-ji.

Irony abounds as Jeong-won encounters his “second wife,” In-ji, through a contract-based matrimonial service orchestrated by his ex-wife, Seo-yeon.

Little do they know that their fateful connection will plunge them headfirst into a maelstrom of hidden truths and extraordinary events revolving around the enigmatic matchmaking service.

Crafted by the brilliant mind of Park Eun-young, the master storyteller behind Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and guided by the visionary director Kim Gyu-tae, known for his work on Our Blues, The Trunk promises to captivate audiences with its one-of-a-kind storyline. With the ethereal Seo Hyun-jin and the charismatic Gong Yoo joining forces, this dream pairing is poised to leave an indelible mark on the screen.

Prepare for an extraordinary journey into the unknown as The Trunk exclusively premieres on Netflix, beckoning viewers to unravel its secrets and immerse themselves in a world where every twist and turn will leave you breathless.