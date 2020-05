AT first glance, what stands out about artist-illustrator Thineswari Govindasamy’s paintings are their colours, but upon taking a closer look, her contemporary art reveals a deeper appreciation of the beauty of female features. Fascinated by natural elements, femininity and inner relationships, Thineswari expresses the accentuating and supreme qualities of women through her illustrations and paintings, creating culturally, mystically-rich artworks that leave a lasting impression. “Art has a way to connect with a person’s true nature, as well as providing a form of healing. It is always a delight when I receive feedback about how my work provides a deeper message to people and reaches deeply, on many levels. I began to understand this and felt that through my artworks, possible visionary goodness or expressions can be rediscovered, providing pleasant memories,” said 37-year-old Thineswari.

Thineswari has participated in many exhibitions and competitions. – Courtesy of Thineswari Govindasamy

Her creative artworks, including those featuring Indian women in traditional attire, are featured in her Facebook page Thineswari G Creations. Last December, Thineswari exhibited her art at the Hi Izuru Kuni De: Peace and Unity through art in Japan Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, and in January, she went to the Beautiful Malaysia Art Exhibition in Brisbane, Australia. Throughout her art career, Thineswari has participated in many exhibitions, has been both nominated as a finalist and won awards in various art competitions held at Cambridge (UK), United States, Taiwan, Shanghai and Malaysia. She is inspired by the works of author-illustrator Richard Stine, poet Edward Lear and Rumi, and is also fascinated by the work of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo, Indian painter Ravi Varma, iconic Malaysian artists such Syed Tajuddin, Vasanthi Das and more.

What inspired you to draw or paint art? “I think it began when I imagined how the world looks different, and in a supreme perspective. The ideas were flowing and I had to channel them by doodling and drawing over papers, scraps, books, allowing my imagination to come alive. My journey then began as a self-taught artist, and has never stopped since.” Your artwork is full of colours. How do colours play an important role in your art? “It is a very subconscious process, I think, quite the opposite of my [real life] – I am a ‘t-shirt and jeans’ kind of person, most of the time. I tend to keep my surroundings simple, and I have somewhat created the opposite perception with the outburst of colours in my works.” What is the most challenging artwork you have ever made? “To be honest, I do not view art as a challenging approach. I view them as a quest, although it does get hard at times, I have learned to trust the process and work with the aim of completing [it]. Unless there is a specific brief from clients or collectors.”

How would you describe yourself as an artist? “I did not pursue art at first, seriously. It was more of a constant process of passionate craving. I got myself enrolled in studying graphic design and worked in the creative industry for more than a decade. It is from here, that my journey to become an artist-illustrator truly blossomed. “As an artist, I think the key is to be aware of your own well-being and allow the artistry to grow within you naturally, with constant practice. I believe in connecting with the flow of life’s progress and eventually, it [allows you] to express creativity.” What is your opinion of contemporary Indian art in Malaysia? “Contemporary Indian art in Malaysia is rapidly blossoming today. We are now looking at the rising voices of Indian or ethnic-based artists, creative professionals or artisans who create unique perspectives, pushing boundaries and complexities, bearing messages and beauty of art in its own uniqueness.”

