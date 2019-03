HISTORY was made tonight as Malaysian all-girl vocal group NAMA was selected as the Judges’ Pick on Asia’s Got Talent season 3’s third semi-final round, putting it straight through to the finals of this reality-cum-talent competition series.

The golden-voiced quartet will join fellow Malaysian, 15-year-old ‘human calculator’ Yaashwin Sarawanan in the finals next week, making this the first time that two Malaysian acts have made it so far in the competition.

The other seven acts who performed alongside NAMA tonight will have to wait until the results of the audience voting are in to find out which two of them will get into the finals. Audiences have until Sunday to choose their favourite acts.

Aside from NAMA and Yaashwin, the other five acts who have already qualified for the finals are shadow puppet act Shadow Ace (Philippines), dance group Maniac Family (Taiwan), Siti Saniyah (Indonesia, who also won the Golden Buzzer in the first semi-finals), hip-hop dance group Junior Good Vibes (Philippines) and magician Eric Chien (Taiwan).

The finals, which will be held at Marina Bay Sands on April 4, will see the acts compete against each other for the US$100,000 prize.

For more, visit the AXN Asia website.