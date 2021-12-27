Name of the Game

THIS year saw the release of several AAA games, from across the various genres, but nothing really noteworthy came out of 2021.
While Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6 were decent enough, the rest of the big games from major publishers and development companies were rather abominable. For instance, massive first person shooter Battlefield 2042 launched with gamebreaking bugs and a host of issues, which led it to become one of the worst reviewed games in history.
The games in between the aforementioned were just passable. In contrast to 2022, it seems like next year is loaded front to back with highly anticipated titles, most of which are titles that were pushed back from earlier years to make time for further development and polishing.
Taking a look at the first quarter of 2022, the following games stand out among the rest.
Pokemon Legends Arceus | January 28
After the underwhelming and arguably unnecessary remakes, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that came out on Nov 19, fans of the franchise are looking towards the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, as it is by far the most divergent of previous mainline Pokemon games.
Though the core gameplay of catching and battling remains, Pokemon Legends Arceus moves everything to the overworld; Pokemon are visible when players are moving about, with battling and catching taking place without transitioning to the traditional battle sequences.
The game differs from previous entries in story as well, as it takes place in the past, with no technology.
Pokemon Legends Arceus is ultimately poised to shake up the tired Pokemon formula.
Platform(s): Nintendo Switch
Dying Light 2 Stay Human | February 4
Like its subject matters, zombies will outlive everything in the entertainment media. Despite the surge of zombie games in the past decade, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will (hopefully) come out next year, after several development delays kept pushing the game’s release back.
Set after the fall of mankind to a zombie outbreak, Dying Light 2 introduces a new character for players to control in their open-world, survival horror game. Sounds familiar like most zombie games, but what makes Dying Light unique is its heavy utilisation of parkour and free running as a means of traversing the games’ world.
With a heavy emphasis on melee combat, Dying Light 2 comes with further improvements over the first game. Whether the game lives up to the hype remains to be seen.
Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Horizon Forbidden West | February 18
The sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, this hotly anticipated follow up by Guerilla Games will return to the post-apocalyptic America from the previous game, and move west, taking the lead character Aloy through ruined California, Nevada and certain regions of Utah.
When the first game was released four years ago, it was praised for its gameplay and combat, throwing players (as Aloy) against human enemies and a wide, wide variety of robots in the form of animals. The game was also praised for its writing of the lead character and storytelling, that broached on the subject of artificial intelligence and the destruction of the planet’s increasingly finite resources.
The new sequel is expected to expand on the themes of the first game, while improving on its gameplay, with fans looking forward to the new underwater exploration and aerial, vertical combat gameplay.
Platforms: PS4, PS5
Elden Ring | February 25
The next game by FromSoftware, pioneers of frustratingly hard action role-playing videogames, Elden Ring is also the first game by the company that sees the collaboration between video game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and novelist George R.R. Martin, of Game of Thrones fame.
Following the successful Network Test in mid-Nov that saw select gamers try a very small part of the game over several days, excitement among FromSoftware and Elden Ring’s niche playerbase are at an all time high, as many were exposed to the gameplay and improved elements (jumping is now possible) that elevated the game from its predecessors.
Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | March 18
After the game was officially revealed during Square Enix’s E3 2021 livestream, Stranger of Paradise was quickly mocked as the trailer had the lead character, Jack repeatedly shout, scream, muse, contemplate his fiery passion of “killing Chaos”, the antagonist of the game.
The repeated use and variations of what Jack wanted to do to “Chaos” was the first trailer’s undoing, as the Internet got to work and quickly turned it into a meme. Since then, two demos have been released, and due to the unintentional comedy in the game and the clunky dialogue, the game has seemingly hit a cult “So bad, it’s good” status.
Stranger of Paradise should tide Final Fantasy fans until Final Fantasy XVI comes out in the indeterminate future.
Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S