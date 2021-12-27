Name of the Game

THIS year saw the release of several AAA games, from across the various genres, but nothing really noteworthy came out of 2021.

While Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6 were decent enough, the rest of the big games from major publishers and development companies were rather abominable. For instance, massive first person shooter Battlefield 2042 launched with gamebreaking bugs and a host of issues, which led it to become one of the worst reviewed games in history.

The games in between the aforementioned were just passable. In contrast to 2022, it seems like next year is loaded front to back with highly anticipated titles, most of which are titles that were pushed back from earlier years to make time for further development and polishing.

Taking a look at the first quarter of 2022, the following games stand out among the rest.

Pokemon Legends Arceus | January 28

After the underwhelming and arguably unnecessary remakes, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that came out on Nov 19, fans of the franchise are looking towards the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, as it is by far the most divergent of previous mainline Pokemon games.

Though the core gameplay of catching and battling remains, Pokemon Legends Arceus moves everything to the overworld; Pokemon are visible when players are moving about, with battling and catching taking place without transitioning to the traditional battle sequences.

The game differs from previous entries in story as well, as it takes place in the past, with no technology.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is ultimately poised to shake up the tired Pokemon formula.

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch