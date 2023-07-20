Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl

TENNIS champion Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have joyfully embraced parenthood as they welcome their precious bundle of joy in Los Angeles. Osaka, 25, shared the news of her pregnancy in January, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little one.

In an Instagram post accompanied by a sonogram photo, the accomplished sportswoman expressed her excitement to return to the court but also shared a delightful life update. As June rolled around, Osaka confirmed that they were expecting a daughter.

Despite keeping much of their relationship private, Osaka and Cordae have been romantically involved since 2019.

In her January announcement, Osaka not only revealed her pregnancy but also assured her loyal supporters that she would make a comeback to tennis after the birth of her daughter.

She expressed her anticipation for the upcoming year, emphasising the lessons it would bring, and promised to be present at the Australian Open 2024 while expressing infinite love for her fans. According to a source close to the family, both Osaka and her baby are in good health and doing well.

With the arrival of their baby girl, heartfelt congratulations pour in for the newly minted parents.

The world eagerly awaits the next chapter of the four-time Grand Slam singles champion’s professional journey as she balances the joys of motherhood with her remarkable career.