Naomi Watts honours late co-star Treat Williams in emotional tribute

NAOMI WATTS is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of her co-star Treat Williams from the series Feud, who tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident. Watts, known for her role alongside Williams in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote’s Women, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. In her heartfelt post, she expressed her profound sorrow upon hearing the news of Treat’s demise, and she fondly remembered him as a true gentleman who always spoke affectionately of his family.

During the filming of Feud, Watts had the privilege of sharing numerous scenes with Williams and witnessed his extraordinary talent first-hand. She described their time together as an opportunity to not only recognize Treat’s remarkable professionalism but also to develop a genuine friendship.

Watts acknowledged his unwavering dedication as a loving husband and father, highlighting Treat’s exceptional qualities and his enthusiasm for life. She emphasized his insatiable curiosity, explaining that everything held meaning for him except for trivial conversations. Furthermore, she commended his remarkable ability to tell captivating stories and his profound gratitude for life’s blessings.

In a direct address to Williams, Watts expressed regret that their time together was cut short but acknowledged that it was enough for her to realise the world had lost someone truly special.

She said, “Treat, I didn’t know you nearly long enough, but it was enough for me to realise that the world has lost someone special.”

She thanked Treat for being an incredible scene partner, cherishing the memories they created while filming Feud. She expressed her appreciation for the friendships they formed with the entire cast and crew during their time together, reminiscing about the moments they shared, from dancing to laughing and crying.

Watts concluded her emotional tribute with a heartfelt farewell, signing off as “Bill and Babe” in reference to their characters. She ended with a peace dove emoji, symbolizing Williams’ journey to eternal rest. The news of Treat Williams’ untimely passing was confirmed by his long-time agent, Barry McPherson, who expressed devastation at the loss of such a talented and kind-hearted individual.