Napoleonic undertaking

TO direct a film involving one of history’s most famous military generals, Ridley Scott had to adapt the same mindset as Napoleon Bonaparte.

“I can read all the books in the world about him, but instead, because the film is such a large event, I rely on my very good team,” Scott told Entertainment Weekly (EW).

“My team does marvellous military costumes like I’ve never seen before. The costumes are mind-blowing and then I have a military expert for cause-and-effect battle sequences. That’s all coordinated. I plan it, in a funny kind of way, a little bit like a battle.”

In the interview, Scott detailed how thorough the crew had to be when orchestrating a film on the scale of Napoleon, especially as they had to try and believably emulate Napoleon Bonaparte’s military excursions in big war sequences.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon’s wife, Josephine. Their romance serves as the centrepiece of the film while still chronicling Napoleon’s military career.

Based on EW’s article and Scott’s comments, Napoleon might cover the “Ulm campaign”, the “Battle of Austerlitz”, and the invasion of Russia.

“What happened with the burning of Moscow was that he became even more impressed by what the Russians would do to obviate a loss. In a way, they neutralised his victory.”

Though he is more known for his science fiction films like Alien and Blade Runner, Scott is no stranger to directing films that are historic epics and grand in scale.

“These kinds of films are like climbing a mountain,” Scott said.

“At ground level, the peak looks a long way off. But as you climb up the hill with your partners in this ridiculously challenging Lego kit of information you’re trying to put together, sometimes pieces don’t fit, and you’re already at 20,000 feet. It’s a continual, day-by-day process, but that’s why I do it. I love it.”

Napoleon will be in cinemas on Nov 22.