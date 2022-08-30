Natural cures for gas & bloating

Bloating is a common condition that many of us face throughout the day

THE feeling of having a bigger belly is referred to as “bloating”, however this does not mean the abdomen is swollen. The most common cause of a bloated stomach is gas trapped in the intestines. One of the most prevalent and uncomfortable health problems is gas. Although it is not a sickness, and is a natural aspect of digestion, a gassy stomach can be an uncomfortable condition. It might cause stomach discomfort, cramps, and heaviness. Bloating is the accumulation of gas in the digestive tract that occurs when you swallow air while drinking or eating. When the amount of stomach acid is insufficient for digestion, the digestive tract creates excessive intestinal gas, which is a combination of oxygen, carbon dioxide, methane, and hydrogen. Other causes of gas include consuming hot foods, not correctly digesting food, stress, digestive disorders, bacterial infections, and excessive drinking. Excess gas causes issues such as belching, burping and passing wind. Here are some natural cures for gas and bloating.

Massage Have you ever tried attempting an abdominal massage for bloating and gas relief whenever you are feeling bloated? Make sure you’re lying down and don’t do anything that makes you feel uneasy. While massaging, taking slow, deep breaths will also help. Eliminate dairy Despite the fact that being gluten-free is popular these days, you are more likely to develop lactose intolerance than gluten sensitivity. Lactose is the primary sugar in milk, and it must be digested in your body by an enzyme called lactase. Lactase is plentiful in newborns because they need it to digest breast milk, but as we get older, we produce less and less lactase since we no longer need milk. As a result, the digestive system finds it extremely difficult to break down milk and other dairy products in the same way, leading to bloating. Drink more water Sometimes bloating is caused by fluid retention, which happens when your body hangs onto fluids in your soft tissue, joints, and bodily cavities. Contrary to popular belief, drinking extra water can actually help with this. Drinking more water causes your body to release fluids, which may result in reduced bloating, specially if you suffer from bloating after eating.

Eat ginger or drink ginger tea Ginger has been widely used for ages to treat a variety of common diseases. This root contains two chemicals called gingerols and shogaols, which decrease inflammation in your stomach and send a powerful message to the muscles in your intestines to relax. There are a few different methods to get ginger into your system. Soak a few extremely thin slices of ginger in hot water for 10 minutes. You may sweeten it with honey or with a few drops of lemon juice before drinking it. Intermittent fasting We are confident that the majority of dieters choose intermittent fasting. According to study, many people who fast claim to see a decrease in their bloating difficulties in less than a week. If you are not familiar with intermittent fasting, it implies that you only eat for eight hours a day and fast for the remaining 16.