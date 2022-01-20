Nature’s haven just outside the city centre

KUALA Selangor is situated on the northwestern side of Selangor, approximately 70 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur, which is an hour’s drive by car.
Located where the Selangor River meets the Straits of Malacca, the small town of Kuala Selangor is known for its fresh seafood, historical sites and natural hidden gems.
The place is perfect for a day trip or a night’s stay for history and nature lovers, with plenty of unique things to do and see.
1. Eagle and seagull watching
Near the mouth of the Selangor River, take a speed boat 20 minutes away to see the brahminy kite, or red-backed sea-eagle, in action along with the many seagulls. The boatman will turn off the engine and steer the boat around as he throws bait into the river. Soon after, hundreds of birds will circle the boat and surround the area, swooping in for the food in the water swiftly and precisely.
2. Fireflies
As dusk comes around, get ready for the fireflies. With thousands of fireflies lighting up the mangroves along the banks of the Selangor River, travel via a traditional sampan to be mesmerised by the synchronised flashing of the fireflies.
The Pteroptyx tener species is the most dominant in Kuala Selangor with a rare quality, which is synchronised flashing every three seconds. Come and watch the male fireflies woo the females as they flash brightly, lighting up the night spectacularly.
3. Blue Tears
The blue tears are actually clusters of marine bioluminescent plankton called dinoflagellates that produce a glowing light when the water around them is agitated.
Nets may be provided to stir up the water so that the bioluminescence will be more visible. The phenomenon occurs naturally at night and this beautiful, otherworldly sight is a must-see when in Kuala Selangor!
4. Sky Mirror
Dubbed Malaysia’s very own Salar de Uyuni, visitors can take a 30-minute boat ride to Kuala Selangor’s Sky Mirror that resembles the salt flats in Bolivia with its unique mirror-like reflection of the sky. The island is actually a seabed that appears above water during low tide, exposing an expansive sand flat, so departure timing varies every day. Many visitors like taking creative pictures in the area, so some boat guides come with a photo-taking service, including the props. On the seabed, you can also see many sea snails and baby molluscs with seashells of various colours!
5. Malawati Hill
For the history buffs, Malawati Hill is a beautiful place with multiple attractions. Less than 1km from the jetty, the important historical site offers an interesting insight into Kuala Selangor’s fascinating history and is free to enter. The hill features the Royal Mausoleum, the Altingsburg Lighthouse, the Poisoned Well, the legendary 100-step stairway, the Seven Wells, the Virgin’s Tomb, the observatory tower (baitulhilal) built for sighting the new moon, and the fabled execution slab (Batu Hampar). At the entrance, you’ll be greeted by the Silvered Leaf Monkey (Silvery Lutung). While most of the persimmon-furred babies look adorable hanging off their dark grey mothers, and are relatively tame and have a somewhat gentler disposition, that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down.
6. Kuala Selangor Nature Park
Managed by the Malaysian Nature Society, Kuala Selangor Nature Park is a favourite destination among nature and outdoor enthusiasts. Occupying over 2.9 square kilometres, the park comprises three distinctive habitats: a man-made lake, the mangrove forest and a secondary forest. The area is a sanctuary for many wildlife, including mudskippers, iguanas, eagles, squirrels, king crabs and otters. There are three main hiking trails, all of which are beginner-friendly. Many also come here to bird watch, as the nature park has been recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by Birdlife International since 1997, being a nesting area for approximately 156 bird species. For longer visits, there are chalets, dormitories, and camping grounds available for visitors.
7. Sri Shakti Devasthanam Temple
The Sri Shakti Temple (left) is situated in Bukit Rotan and was constructed in strict conformance to the prescriptions of sacred Hindu Vedas and Aagamas. The unique beacon of Hindu architectural excellence in Malaysia is just a 15 minute drive from Malawati Hill and is a must-see. Encircled by a huge decorative wall, the entrance into the temple is a magnificent five-tiered Rajagopuram that is almost 23 metres tall.