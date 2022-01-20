Nature’s haven just outside the city centre

KUALA Selangor is situated on the northwestern side of Selangor, approximately 70 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur, which is an hour’s drive by car.

Located where the Selangor River meets the Straits of Malacca, the small town of Kuala Selangor is known for its fresh seafood, historical sites and natural hidden gems.

The place is perfect for a day trip or a night’s stay for history and nature lovers, with plenty of unique things to do and see.

1. Eagle and seagull watching

Near the mouth of the Selangor River, take a speed boat 20 minutes away to see the brahminy kite, or red-backed sea-eagle, in action along with the many seagulls. The boatman will turn off the engine and steer the boat around as he throws bait into the river. Soon after, hundreds of birds will circle the boat and surround the area, swooping in for the food in the water swiftly and precisely.

2. Fireflies

As dusk comes around, get ready for the fireflies. With thousands of fireflies lighting up the mangroves along the banks of the Selangor River, travel via a traditional sampan to be mesmerised by the synchronised flashing of the fireflies.

The Pteroptyx tener species is the most dominant in Kuala Selangor with a rare quality, which is synchronised flashing every three seconds. Come and watch the male fireflies woo the females as they flash brightly, lighting up the night spectacularly.

3. Blue Tears

The blue tears are actually clusters of marine bioluminescent plankton called dinoflagellates that produce a glowing light when the water around them is agitated.

Nets may be provided to stir up the water so that the bioluminescence will be more visible. The phenomenon occurs naturally at night and this beautiful, otherworldly sight is a must-see when in Kuala Selangor!

4. Sky Mirror

Dubbed Malaysia’s very own Salar de Uyuni, visitors can take a 30-minute boat ride to Kuala Selangor’s Sky Mirror that resembles the salt flats in Bolivia with its unique mirror-like reflection of the sky. The island is actually a seabed that appears above water during low tide, exposing an expansive sand flat, so departure timing varies every day. Many visitors like taking creative pictures in the area, so some boat guides come with a photo-taking service, including the props. On the seabed, you can also see many sea snails and baby molluscs with seashells of various colours!