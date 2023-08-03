$!Navigating human complexities

Two-time Platinum-certified R&B singer Vedo talks about his latest album

There are plans for Vedo to tour the US in May, and possibly other countries. – ALL PIX BY SECRET SIGNALS / INSTAGRAM

REFERRED to by Usher as “one of the greatest voices of this generation”, R&B hitmaker Vedo dropped his sixth studio album Mood Swings this January. The album’s 13 tracks is a reflection of a man on the nuances of love, relationships and having fun, Vedo told theSun in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to (present) a body of work that tapped into every different emotion of a person, because not everything is about party, or love. There are sad times, times that you’re insecure, unsure, depressed, or times that you feel unappreciated or taken advantage of,” he said. Each of the songs on Mood Swings captures one emotion and offsets it with an opposing emotion, such as how the song Forever has Vedo singing about permanence and settling down, but then in the more adult D.A.F., its about being a player.

Vedo explained that the decision to include songs on a broad spectrum of emotion was also a challenge to himself into doing an actual album that “isn’t 100% sex-oriented”. For a song like “Celebrate” that is dedicated to his fiancee, Vedo says that it also for listeners to celebrate their significant other. He also says his daughter played a big role as the inspiration for several tracks on the new record. Moods Swings is also the culmination of others that assisted in the album, as this was the first time Vedo brought in a team of writers. “I’ve accumulated some great success from my other albums, but I just felt like I needed to take a different approach, just to try it out. I wanted to tell someone else’s story from the other writers. I also wanted a different vibe. I wanted to bring a different and see what we could create by taking myself out of my comfort zone”.