Ncuti Gatwa named as the next Doctor Who

ALLONZ-Y! Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is stepping in as the next Doctor Who. The actor has officially been tapped to play the lead role in the British sci-fi series, Doctor Who. Gatwa confirmed the exciting news on his Instagram account.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” said the 29-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor.

He continued: “This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Gatwa’s entrance to the film’s universe will not only see him become the 14th Doctor but also be the first Black actor to take on the role. Black actress Jo Martin did previously take on the titular role, her appearance only lasted for three episodes.

Hence, Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the part full-time. Russell T. Davies, who is returning as the showrunner, is excited and thrilled about this. “It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

The show which was first aired in 1963, has welcomed many prominent actors. Since the concept of regeneration was introduced, various actors have indeed brought the character to life.

Before Gatwa’s appointment, actors Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker were adored for their portrayal of the beloved character.

In fact, the franchise reached its first casting milestone with Whittaker, who was the first female Doctor Who.