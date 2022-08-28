Neil Gaiman set on more ‘The Sandman’ adaptations

FOLOWING the success of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series on Netflix, Gaiman has weighed in on whether he might develop original stories for the streamer.

“It could happen,” Gaiman told ComicBook.com, while also saying he is aware there is still a lot from the source material to cover.

He explained that in the first season’s 11 episodes, only the first 400 pages from the comics were covered, with another 2,600 pages remaining.

“So I don’t look at this going ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to add something else in?’ I tend to look at this and go, ‘We have a long road to travel, with a lot of places that we have to stop on the way.’”

The author pointed out that everything that has been done so far, was done knowing the odds are against them in terms of finishing the story.

“[We also know] that if we do not plan to get to the end of the story, then we will have things missing when we need to get there”.