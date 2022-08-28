Neil Gaiman set on more ‘The Sandman’ adaptations

FOLOWING the success of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series on Netflix, Gaiman has weighed in on whether he might develop original stories for the streamer.
“It could happen,” Gaiman told ComicBook.com, while also saying he is aware there is still a lot from the source material to cover.
He explained that in the first season’s 11 episodes, only the first 400 pages from the comics were covered, with another 2,600 pages remaining.
“So I don’t look at this going ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to add something else in?’ I tend to look at this and go, ‘We have a long road to travel, with a lot of places that we have to stop on the way.’”
The author pointed out that everything that has been done so far, was done knowing the odds are against them in terms of finishing the story.
“[We also know] that if we do not plan to get to the end of the story, then we will have things missing when we need to get there”.
It’s a familiar feeling for Gaiman, as it harkened back to the period when he was writing The Sandman, never knowing if he would be able to finish it, or if something untoward might happen, such as DC Comics cancelling the run. There had also been several failed attempts to adapt the graphic novel since the ‘90s.
Two weeks after the first season dropped, Netflix aired a two-part bonus episode, and Gaiman has voiced support for potential spinoff shows based upon fan-favourite Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).
Even if there seems to be a heightened focus on the show’s future, Gaiman reminded fans that it doesn’t necessarily translate to Netflix renewing the show for a second season, partially due to how the series is very expensive to produce.
To bolster the probability of a second season, Gaiman has encouraged fans to keep binge-watching the show, as the chances of a renewal are tied to the first season’s viewer completion rates.
The first season of The Sandman is currently streaming on Netflix.