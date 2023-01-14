Neil Gaiman: The Sandman returning for Season 2

DESPITE Netflix's latest wave of series cancellations, The Sandman executive producer Neil Gaiman has promised fans that the series is safe.
Neil Gaiman addressed those worries in a response to a concerned Tumblr user concerning the show’s future. While Gaiman admitted that nothing is ever definite, he emphasised that “[i]f there’s a Netflix and nothing unforeseen and tragic happens to close the world or the show down, then there will be more Sandman.”
Fans were naturally concerned after Netflix recently cancelled several previously-renewed titles, such as Warrior Nun, and recently debuted series like 1899 and Inside Job.
This isn’t the first time Gaiman has allayed anxieties about the series. Previously, the executive producer, who co-created the original Sandman comic book series with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, downplayed speculation that rumoured conflicts between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix could harm the upcoming set of Sandman episodes. “Sandman Season 2 has been commissioned by Netflix and is real,“ Gaiman tweeted.
“Whatever behind-the-scenes wrangling and negotiating needed to happen to make this a reality has already occurred.”
Fans' persistent concern about The Sandman's future is reasonable, given how long Netflix took to approve the comic book adaptation's second season. Season 2 of The Sandman was not revealed until November 2022, months after Season 1 began.
The Sandman Season 1 is currently available on Netflix. Season 2 has no set release date.