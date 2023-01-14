Neil Gaiman: The Sandman returning for Season 2

DESPITE Netflix's latest wave of series cancellations, The Sandman executive producer Neil Gaiman has promised fans that the series is safe.

Neil Gaiman addressed those worries in a response to a concerned Tumblr user concerning the show’s future. While Gaiman admitted that nothing is ever definite, he emphasised that “[i]f there’s a Netflix and nothing unforeseen and tragic happens to close the world or the show down, then there will be more Sandman.”

Fans were naturally concerned after Netflix recently cancelled several previously-renewed titles, such as Warrior Nun, and recently debuted series like 1899 and Inside Job.