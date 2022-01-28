Neil Young stands against Covid misinformation

SPOTIFY has removed Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show.

The music was removed on Wednesday.

On Monday, Young posted a statement on his website – later deleted – that levelled accusations at Spotify, and while not mentioning Rogan, the statement also involved the streaming platform’s audience.

“Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about Covid,” Young wrote.

“I sincerely hope that other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify’s deadly misinformation about Covid.

While Young has spoken out about many political issues over the course of his six-decade career, his objections to Rogan’s statements about the vaccine have gained extraordinary traction.

Towards the end of the statement, Young made it clear that he wanted his music off the platform, saying Spotify can have either Rogan or him, but not both.

Young’s music has since found a new home on SiriusXM, which seized the opportunity to return Neil Young Radio to its line-up, and brought the artiste’s catalogue of music to the satellite and streaming music channel.

Some public health officials have also urged Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing the massively popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast of possessing a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Joe Rogan Experience is currently the most-listened to podcast on the audio streaming service.