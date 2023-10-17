Neon music returns

Festival comeback of the year

Every moment was worth hyping up for. - ALL PICS BY DAVE SINGH STUDIO

THE Neon Music Festival graced the shores of Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach on Oct 6 with a dazzling display of music, lights and artistic flair. This electrifying event featured an impressive lineup of both international and local performers, promising an unforgettable night for all attendees. HiFive Entertainment was elated to announce the highly anticipated return of the Neon Music Festival, which took place in Malaysia after a lengthy hiatus. As one of the foremost event organisers in the region, HiFive was dedicated to bringing the community together through unforgettable experiences that melded music, food, and art. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of talented musicians and artists, it has been absent from the Malaysian entertainment scene for quite some time. HiFive recognised the significance of reviving this beloved event to rekindle connections with the community and celebrate the potency of music and creativity.

International stars illuminate the stage The festival had that amazing international flair, headlined by none other than the renowned Timmy Trumpet. Known for his infectious energy and iconic trumpet performances, Trumpet had the crowd roaring with excitement from the very beginning. His blend of EDM and live instrumentals created an euphoric atmosphere that had festival-goers dancing the night away. Joining Trumpet were the exceptional talents of Ben Nicky and Wukong. Nicky, a trance and hard dance maestro, delivered a heart-pounding set that sent reverberations of energy through the crowd. Meanwhile, Wukong, known for his distinctive blend of bass-heavy beats, added a unique and electrifying touch to the international lineup. Local heroes shine bright The Neon Music Festival also celebrated the rich talent that Malaysia has to offer, with an array of local stars taking to the stage. Chukiess and Whackboi brought their infectious energy, captivating the audience with their signature brand of progressive and big-room house music. The crowd sang along with every beat, creating an electric connection between artists and fans. SonaOne, a household name in the Malaysian music scene, showcased his lyrical prowess and captivating stage presence. His performance was a testament to the power of homegrown talent and the crowd’s enthusiasm for his set was palpable. Boris Foong, Saixse and DJ’s Playground rounded out the local lineup, each bringing their own unique style and flair to the stage. From trance to house to bass music, these local heroes demonstrated the incredible diversity of musical talent in Malaysia. An immersive experience for all senses Music has a unique ability to unite people and provide a sense of joy and connection. HiFive had been dedicated to organising the best events that brought the community together, and their festivals served as much-needed celebrations of life, diversity and creativity. But the Neon Music Festival was not just about the music - it was a multi-sensory experience. The stage design was a visual masterpiece, with vibrant neon lights, stunning visuals and innovative art installations that transformed the beach into a surreal world of colour and creativity. Attendees were not just spectators - they were immersed in a breathtaking visual and auditory journey.