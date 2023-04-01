Netflix drops 1899 series after one season

NETFLIX recently announced that it will not continue the mind-bending series 1899 for a second season. Baran bo Odar, the series’ co-creator, verified the news on his own Instagram on Monday, in a letter to fans co-written with his partner Jantje Freise.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” Odar wrote. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure,” the statement continued. “We love you. Never forget.”

The eight-episode series premiered on Netflix on Nov 17 last year, and follows the journey of a migrant steamer heading west. The journey soon takes an unexpected and terrifying turn when another migrant ship, the Prometheus, is discovered drifting on open sea, leading the group of passengers to encounter a bizarre series of occurrences.

The multilingual series featured an international ensemble cast that included Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser, among others.

The cancellation was met with disappointment by fans of the series, with many taking to social media to voice their frustrations and to call for a campaign to urge Netflix to revive the series.