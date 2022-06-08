Netflix Geeked Week reveals supernatural, horror fare

FOR the second year in a row, Netflix is providing its viewers with a glimpse of upcoming genre projects all week long through its Geeked Week, which is streaming daily until June 10 on Netflix's social media channels.

One of the biggest highlights from Geeked Week is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, which announced a release date on Aug 5.

A new trailer was released which provides a closer look at the story of The Sandman’s Dream (Tom Sturridge), who was captured and held prisoner for a century. The show will have him restoring order across different worlds, as he runs into other characters on his journey.