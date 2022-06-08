Netflix Geeked Week reveals supernatural, horror fare

FOR the second year in a row, Netflix is providing its viewers with a glimpse of upcoming genre projects all week long through its Geeked Week, which is streaming daily until June 10 on Netflix's social media channels.
One of the biggest highlights from Geeked Week is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, which announced a release date on Aug 5.
A new trailer was released which provides a closer look at the story of The Sandman’s Dream (Tom Sturridge), who was captured and held prisoner for a century. The show will have him restoring order across different worlds, as he runs into other characters on his journey.
Another big reveal was the first teaser for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series for Netflix.
Del Toro, the mind behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water has assembled an all-star horror creative team of directors and actors for the anthology, such as The Babadook’s director Jennifer Kent and lead actress Essie Davis, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night’s director Ana Lily Amirpour and others such as actor Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Peter Weller (Robocop), Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) and many more.
For fans of the Resident Evil videogames, the trailer for Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series has also dropped, moving the zombies and monsters of the Umbrella Corporation from Raccoon City to New Raccoon City. The series premieres on July 14.
In line with the spooky shows Netflix has lined up, the teaser for Tim Burton’s series on Wednesday Addams was finally revealed, with actress Jenna Ortega walking into frame wearing Wednesday’s iconic dress and braids, with the disembodied hand of Thing also appearing.
The Wednesday series will follow the titular character’s years as a student and will involve sleuthing and supernatural-infused mystery, and will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.