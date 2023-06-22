Netflix Latest: 19 June - 25 June

Not Quite Narwhal. – ALL PIX BY NETFLIX

IT will be an adventure-filled fourth week of June on Netflix as they have multiple titles that are sure to catch your attention and take you on different cinematic journeys! For this week, we have Not Quite Narwhal, Skull Island, Let’s Get Divorced, Catching Killers: Season 3, King of Clones, Sumolah, The Perfect Find, and Titans: Season 4. Must Watch: Not Quite Narwhal (Premiering 19 June) Curious little Kelp’s been living his whole life as a narwhal... until he finds out he’s actually a unicorn. Now he’s got two worlds to explore!

Skull Island (Premiering on 22 June) Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures – including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong. Date of Release 22/6/2023

Let’s Get Divorced – NETFLIX SERIES When a seemingly happy super couple decides to divorce, things quickly get complicated in this romantic comedy series. Date of Release 23/6/2023 Catching Killers: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them, and the brave people who brought them to justice. King of Clones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist. Sumolah A rebellious slacker gets conned into working for a sushi joint, and part of the job means joining a sumo wrestling tournament against rival restaurants.

The Perfect Find - NETFLIX FILM A fashion editor’s career comeback hits a snag when she learns the charming young stranger she kissed at a party is her new coworker – and her boss’ son. Date of Release 25/6/2023