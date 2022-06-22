Netflix, Redrum release statements regarding fatal accident

THE producers of the series The Chosen One, Redrum and Netflix, have released statements on the June 16 Baja California street crash that killed two of their actors, both Mexican nationals.

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in the incident, which was caused when their vehicle drove off the road and crashed. Two other cast members and four staff members, who have not been identified, are said to be in stable condition.

A Netflix representative stated: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.”

“All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident,” the production company said in a statement. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

Following the tragedy, production was temporarily halted on the series, and is expected to resume following the investigation and once an appropriate period of grief has passed.

The accident has prompted calls to improve the working conditions for actors and crew, who are often made to work long hours, and forced to drive to and from shooting locations with little sleep.