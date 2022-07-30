Netflix releases official trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio'

NETFLIX has released a new teaser for filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s animated cinematic rendition of the classic story Pinocchio.

The narrator, Cricket (Ewan McGregor) says at the start of the trailer: “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you might think you know, but you don’t – the story of the wooden boy.” The trailer shows footage of Gepetto (David Bradley), a lonely woodcutter, creating Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) and the puppet boy’s journey alongside his maker.

Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, and Burn Gorman round out the voice cast of the animated feature, which will be released in December.

For years, the filmmaker has stated that portraying the story of Pinocchio has been a passion project for him, and Pinocchio marks del Toro’s first step into animation.

Watch the teaser below: