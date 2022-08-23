Netflix reveals Knives Out sequel Glass Onion

NETFLIX has released the first images from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit 2019 whodunit, Knives Out.

In the first film, Detective Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) investigates the death of a renowned mystery writer, Harlan Thrombey, and looks to his spoiled family and caring nanny to identify the likely killer.

For the sequel, Blanc will now travel to Greece, as he investigates the circumstances surrounding another tragic death during a Mediterranean getaway.

As the promotional material for the film asks: “When a body is discovered, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

Joining Blanc on his new adventure is Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a tech millionaire visiting some of his closest friends on his private Greek island.

Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeleine Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista portray these guests.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and will make its way to the BFI London Film Festival in October, before for released on Netflix on Dec 23. Netflix is also planning on showing the film in selected theatres for a limited time.