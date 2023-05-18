Netflix’s Black Knight accused of plagiarism

THE latest Netflix Korean drama, Black Knight, which was released on May 12, is facing accusations of plagiarism from fans of the video game Death Stranding.

However, the streaming platform has denied the allegations, saying that it’s actually based on a webtoon by Lee Yoon Kyun, which was released in 2016.

The show is about a group of delivery drivers called Black Knights, who deliver oxygen in a post-apocalyptic period in 2071 where breathable air is rare, but the main character realises there is a conspiracy.

Fans have saod that this is similar to the plot of Death Stranding, the video game developed by Kojima Productions and directed by Hideo Kojima, where the main character makes deliveries in the aftermath of an apocalypse.

However, the game was released in 2019, years after the webtoon, making it highly unlikely that Black Knights was able to copy its plot.

Black Knight stars Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-Heon, and Kang You-seok, among others.