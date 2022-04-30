Netflix terminates its marketing team after losing a large number of subscribers

NETFLIX began a series of cost-cutting measures on Thursday by eliminating an untold number of promoting and marketing employees, as revealed by several former staff who stated they were let go.

The drops come just seven days after Netflix revealed its worst drop in almost a decade. In the first quarter, the Los Gatos, California-based real-time feature lost 200,000 endorsers. And anticipates losing substantially more in the current quarter, a shocking disclosure that rocked financial backers and highlighted the rising severe tensions Netflix is facing.

Many of those sacked worked for Tudum, a pop culture website that promotes Netflix shows.

Just last December, Netflix launched the Tudum website, named after the sound that plays when a Netflix programme begins. According to the firm, it would be a “behind the scenes pass that allows you to explore deeper into the Netflix movies, series, and actors you love!”

Netflix declined to reveal the number of job losses, but stated that “our Tudum fan website is an important priority for the company.”

Employees who were fired turned to Twitter to express themselves.

“Netflix enrolled me seven months prior just to lay me and a lot of other gifted individuals off today,” said Evette Dionne, a previous Netflix article and distribution director, on Twitter.

“Is anyone hiring?” wrote Josh Terry, who worked with Tudum. “Netflix has just laid off my team.”

Although the marketing adjustments were implemented prior to the stock offerings, further layoffs in other divisions may occur within the firm, particularly as Netflix attempts to tighten their operation.