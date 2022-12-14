Netflix to distribute My Hero Academia live-action film

NETFLIX’S obsession with live-action manga remakes is unlikely to vanish anytime soon. The streaming service has announced that it will collaborate with Legendary Entertainment on a My Hero Academia live-action film.

Shinsuke Sato (Alice in Wonderland, Bleach) will serve as both director and executive producer, while Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Joby Harold will pen the screenplay.

At this point, the most pressing issue is whether or not it is actually worth watching. Netflix’s track record with live-action adaptations of manga and anime is pretty hit-and-miss.

Despite a top-tier cast and a fascinating premise, Netflix’s adaptations could still face huge criticism from manga fans, such as what happened with the Cowboy Bebop series which misinterpreted its source material and suffered overall.

Back in 2017, Netflix’s live-action film adaptation of the Death Note series, was slammed for changing a lot of its source material, brought on charges of eliminating Japanese characters and settings.

This type of criticism may well hit the upcoming live-action of My Hero Academia as it may have to rush through the plot because a movie does not give as much room for story development as an episodic animated show.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t look as though Netflix will stop producing live-action adaptations any time soon. It’s much-awaited One Piece live-action series wrapped filming back in August, and the buzz surrounding that production has been cautiously optimistic, with fans hoping that this time, it will be a hit.