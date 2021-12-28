Netizen accused of faking Jisoo complaint

AN online user is facing serious accusations after leaving malicious comments about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

The user supposedly received a letter of complaint from the police. Along with a picture of the summons, the netizen claimed that Jisoo had filed the report.

They also wrote: “When I came home, there was a document from the police. I don’t know if I wrote that comment on my home IP address or my mobile phone IP address, but I think I wrote the comment on my mobile phone IP.

“During the investigation, if I say I didn’t do it would the complaint be withdrawn? If there’s a fine, how much is it?”

However, many users have claimed the document to be fake.

Another netizen pointed out that the report was in A4 and folded the wrong way. In addition, he claimed that the report was also in the wrong format. “The name of the legislation is also wrong,” the netizen added.

If the original netizen is indeed fabricating the document, he or she could face up to 10 years in prison.