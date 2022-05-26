Netizen claims Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’s V travelled together

MORE pictures of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V are circulating online, implying the two are dating, days after a photo claiming to show them in a vehicle on Jeju Island was shared online.

Many fans, however, claim that the photo is from the variety show In the Soop, and that Jennie has been photoshopped over an image of J-Hope. Others, however, believed the image was authentic owing to their different clothes, and underlined that it was impossible to modify the reflection of her spectacles’ surroundings.

BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement saying: “We don’t have anything to say. If we have a different response to provide, we will notify you“.

In the past, BTS’ agency HYBE were quick to debunk relationship rumours involving group members RM, Jungkook and even V in the past. They are, however, deafeningly quiet this time.

Some fans believe their silence is preferable in order to minimise further misunderstanding among fans. Others believe it is unnecessary to reply to relationship rumours in the first place.

Regardless of whether the dating rumours are real or not, a netizen claiming to be a T'way budget airline employee recently went online to report seeing Jennie and V travelling together.

According to the employee’s statement on Blind (Korean social networking app for the workplace), Jennie and V took off on May 21 on flight number TW717, which took off at 13.05 KST from Gimpo airport and landed at Jeju international airport at 14.15 KST the same day.

“I wanted to share about this the day they departed together. I feel so relieved that I am saying it now. They travelled in T’way business class seats. They were travelling out in open together, so I thought they were publicly dating,” the employee wrote on the Blind application.

While some netizens have taken this as proof of the relationship rumours, others are still awaiting the agency's official response.

What are your thoughts? Are the dating rumours real?