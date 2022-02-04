Netizen’s viral encounter with ‘All of Us Are Dead’ zombies

VIEWERS all over the world can’t get enough of the latest Netflix original series All of Us Are Dead. The action-packed K-zombie show has rocketed to the top of the streamer’s most watched shows since its premiere on Jan 28.

Among others, the show topped the chart in Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, and is the third Korean series after Squid Game and Hellbound to achieve success on Netflix.

Recently, a South Korean netizen’s account of getting an unexpected ‘sneak preview’ of the series went viral, as detailed in a post online.

The anonymous netizen wrote: “A while ago I was out drinking late at night and was walking back home. I turned a corner and there was a flood of zombies just sitting there in the alley. My legs completely froze up.”

At this point, one of the ‘zombies’ explained that they were in the middle of filming something and told the netizen to “just walk on by”.

The netizen eventually explained that they realised the ‘zombies’ were in the middle of filming for All of Us are Dead, and that it was their break-time.

“I almost broke down crying. That was one of the most shocking experiences of my life. It was almost a year ago, but when I saw Netflix release teasers for All of Us Are Dead recently, so I thought of it again.

“I guess I’ll watch it and see if the alley that leads to my house comes out as one of the backgrounds,“ added the netizen.