Neve Campbell confirms she won't return for Scream 6

ACTRESS Neve Campbell has said that she would not be appearing in the forthcoming Scream sequel, after receiving an inadequate offer to star in the sixth chapter of the horror franchise.

Campbell confessed that she had turned down a deal to reprise Sidney, while also effectively bidding farewell to the fans.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement, giving the impression she is finally done with the role.

“As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” Campbell added in her statement.

Campbell has already talked about the quest for fair pay with Jamie Lee in a conversation with Variety. Campbell recounted a situation with Scream 3 in 2000, stating she performed fine but did not receive a back-end, robbing her of a cut of the earnings.

Scream 6 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Filming is set to begin this summer, with a theatrical release date of March 31, 2023.