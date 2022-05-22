New baby for Michael Sheen and partner

GOOD news for actor Michael Sheen: the 53-year-old Good Omens star is a dad again.

Sheen and partner Anna Lundberg, 27, recently confirmed the birth of their second child together, just two months after the couple first announced that they were expecting. The baby was born on Thursday, and the actor shared the happy occasion with fans on his Twitter.

The tight-lipped couple also have not revealed the baby’s gender or name, but did share a candid close-up snap of the baby’s hand gripping Sheen’s pinky finger.

On Twitter, Sheen wrote: “And just like that ... there was another monkey jumping on the bed,” a caption which was also echoed by Swedish actress Lundberg in her own Instagram post announcing the baby’s arrival.

Despite declining to share more details about the baby’s gender, Sheen’s fans took to the comments convinced that the actor had welcomed another little girl, due to the fact that the baby could be seen dressed in a white and pink striped vest in the photo.

The new baby will join Sheen and Lundberg’s two-year-old daughter Lyra, whom they have also kept out of the spotlight.

Sheen also has an adult daughter, 23-year-old Lily Mo, with ex-partner and actress Kate Beckinsale.

Earlier this year, Sheen spoke of how much he enjoyed the Covid-19 lockdowns because they had given him the opportunity to spent time with his partner and young daughter.

He said: “There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her.”

In an interview with Radio Times around the same time, Lundberg agreed with his comments, saying: “We’ve been able to connect together as a family, and that routine has kept us sane.”