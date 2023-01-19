New bakery in town

The French-inspired bakery first opened its doors in South Korea in 1988

A POPULAR bakery with French influences, Paris Baguette has more than 4,000 cafés worldwide. In spite of its name referencing Paris, Paris Baguette is a South Korean specialty. The brand is renowned for its high-quality, fresh ingredients. The franchise brand expanded to other nations, including the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, China, and France growing to become South Korea’s top bakery in 2004. Now, through a partnership with Paris Baguette Singapore PLC and Berjaya Food Berhad, the brand has finally landed on our shores. Yesterday, Paris Baguette opened its first store in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The event was attended by Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Chairman of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Datuk Seri Robin Tan, Deputy Chairman, Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Datuk Sydney Quays, Group CEO, Berjaya Food Berhad; Duli Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin, Tunku Mahkota Kedah and Chairman of Berjaya Food Berhad; Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living; Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Chief Secretary, Minister Domestic Trade and Cost of Living; His Excellency Yeo Seung-bae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia; Hur Jin Su, President of SPC; and Hana Lee, CEO of Paris Baguette, Southeast Asia.

At the event, ambassador Yeo said that because of the immense support that Korea has been receiving as a result of the K-wave from K-Pop, K-dramas, and K-food, Malaysia is not unfamiliar with Korean culture. Additionally, he gave everyone the assurance that various events would be organised soon to celebrate the long-standing friendship between the two countries. “We are thrilled with the grand opening of Paris Baguette’s first store in Malaysia, and to be the principal operator of the brand locally,” said Berjaya Food Berhad CEO Datuk Sydney Quays. “We are also honoured to be given the opportunity to bring the unparalleled word-famous offerings form Paris Baguette to the Malaysian market. With the opening of the first store, Malaysians can anticipate more stores to be opened in cities across the country.” According to Paris Baguette Southeast Asia CEO Hana Lee: “We are pleased to partner with Berjaya Food to bring Paris Baguette to Malaysians. This partnership allows us to further increase our presence in the Southeast Asian market.”