New console coming soon

GAMING consoles are typically “cycled out” every generation, with each generation being roughly five years apart. As of March 3, the Nintendo Switch is six years old.

According to a July 31 report by the Video Games Chronicle (VGC), Nintendo is rumoured to be targeting the second half of 2024 to release its next-gen console.

As the company is supposedly aiming for a release in roughly a year, development kits for the new console are apparently already with key partner studios.

The tentative release window is due to the company making sure there will be sufficient units available at launch to “avoid the kind of shortage seen with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S”, sources claimed.