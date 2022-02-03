New dad for Return of Superman

ACTOR Baek Sun Hyung has been revealed as the latest celebrity dad to join the new season of The Return of Superman, which will air this month.

The hit variety-reality series features celebrity dads taking care of their young children by themselves for 48 hours, with all their efforts captured on hidden cameras throughout their homes.

Baek, 33, will be starring on the series with his 14-month old daughter Seo Yoon, whom he shares with his non-celebrity wife, whom he married in 2020 after four years of dating.

According to the production team of The Return of Superman, Seo Yoon is a very intelligent 14-month-old with a lovable smile. Although Baek is still new to raising a child, he is reportedly “putting in his full effort to improve as a father and become closer to Seo Yoon”.