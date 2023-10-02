New DC Universe films & shows revealed

Warner Bros. and DC Studios finally get its act together with a little help from James Gunn

After years of being upstaged by Marvel Studios at the box office, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have tapped James Gunn to finally build a coherent cinematic universe. – GETTY

IT’S been a long overdue but Warner Bros. and DC Studios finally have a proper blueprint to crafting a coherent and cohesive film universe. The improvisational days of throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks from Zack Snyder’s previous DC Extended Universe has been buried under the DC Studios’ bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new slate of films. Now, after ambitiously promising fans that they would have something to show them by Feb 1, Gunn and Safran have unveiled the first part of their slate, which is being billed as “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters”. It’s a combination of big, well-known heroes, along with lesser-known characters, the latter which Gunn has done before with the Guardians of the Galaxy films over at Marvel Studios, along with DC Films’ The Suicide Squad in 2021 and its Peacemaker spin-off series. Though plans may change due to the nature of the industry, here is the current slate of films in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Creature Commandos A seven-episode animated series, written by Gunn, that is already in production. Originally a team of classic monsters assembled to fight Nazis, this is a modern take on the concept. The voice actors have yet to be cast, but the executives are looking to find people who can voice the animated characters and also portray the live-action versions when the antiheroes show up in movies and series. Waller In a spinoff of Gunn’s own HBO Max hit series Peacemaker, Viola Davis will return as the ruthless and morally ambiguous head of a government task force. It is being written by Christal Henry (Watchmen) and Jeremy Carver, the creator of the Doom Patrol TV series. Superman: Legacy Though the previous two are appetisers for the new DC Studios slate, the new Superman film will truly kick off the universe. “It’s not an origin story,” Safran said. “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.” The film is being written by Gunn, who may also direct it. The film is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. Lanterns The previously planned, stuck in pre-production hell Green Lantern TV series has been scrapped. This is will be the new series. “Our vision for this is very much in the vein of True Detective,” Safran described. It will feature prominent Lantern heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart and is one of the most important shows they have in development. Lanterns will play a big role leading into the main story that will be told across film and TV.

The Authority This will be a movie based on a team of superheroes with rather extreme methods of protecting the planet that first originated in the late 1990s under an influential imprint known as Wildstorm, run by legendary artist – now head of DC publishing – Jim Lee. “One of the things of the DCU is that it’s not just a story of heroes and villains,” said Gunn. “Not every film and TV show is going to be about good guy versus bad guy, giant things from the sky come and good guy wins. There are white hats, black hats and gray hats.” Paradise Lost Taking place before the events of the Wonder Woman films, Paradise Lost will be a HBO Max series in the vein of a Game of Thrones-style drama set on the all-female island of Themyscira, filled with political intrigue and scheming between power players. The Brave and the Bold “This is the introduction of the DCU Batman,” said Gunn, “of Bruce Wayne, and also introduces our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne.” The movie will take inspiration from the now-classic Batman run written by Grant Morrison that introduced Batman to a son he never knew existed: a murderous tween raised by assassins. “It’s a very strange father-and-son story.” The film will feature a Batman not played by Robert Pattinson. Booster Gold Another HBO Max series based on a unique, lesser-known hero created in 1986. “It’s about a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero,” Safran said.