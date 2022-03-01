New ‘Fantastic Beast’ trailer returns audiences to Hogwarts

THE recently released trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore came out on Monday, and fans finally got a look at what is in store for our heroes after the shocking events of the previous movie.

The trailer teases a return to Hogwarts and a takedown of powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp), who is wreaking havoc on the wizarding world in his attempt to seize control of it.

The only one able to stop him is his former friend Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law); however, due to a blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other, Dumbledore joins forces with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches and a muggle, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), as they clash with a legion of Grindelwald followers.

Meanwhile, danger also lurks with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose real identity was revealed to be Aurelius Dumbledore in the last film.

The film is also expected to detail the untold backstory of Dumbledore for the first time, and familiar Harry Potter locations are revisited including the Room of Requirement and a glimpse of the golden snitch notable from Quidditch.

The trailer is also notable because it includes multiple credits for the film’s controversial creator, J.K. Rowling. The previous trailer drew headlines for essentially omitting the movie’s co-screenwriter and producer, compared to trailers for the two previous films and films from the Harry Potter franchise. Now, there is a prominent “From J.K. Rowling” title card and the author is listed in end-trailer credits.

Secrets of Dumbledore will debut in theatres globally on April 15.

Watch the trailer here: