New Final Fantasy mobile game

ANNOUNCED over two years ago, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis finally has a release date.

The RPG retelling of the Final Fantasy VII saga will drop on iOS and Android next month, Sept 7.

As a free-to-play single-player, chapter-structured RPG, Ever Crisis will span the entire FFVII timeline, with players being able to relieve key elements of the original 1997 game.

The game will also feature new story elements written by Final Fantasy VII Remake’s story and scenario writer, Kazushige Nojima. These will center on a young Sephiroth.

A distinction between Ever Crisis and Remake is that the former will be closer to the original events from the 1997 game, while Remake (and its sequels) diverges from the original game.

Gameplay for Ever Crisis will be through active-time battles, and yes, there will be microtransactions.

Ever Crisis is Square Enix’s latest attempt at porting FFVII content over to mobile gaming; the earlier Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, a mobile battle royale game, was shut down in January.

The game will surely whet the appetite of fans awaiting Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is set to release next year on consoles.