New image from HBO’s The Last of Us

WHILE fans of the popular video game The Last of Us eagerly await its upcoming television adaptation, HBO released a new image from the series showing Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie as they hide from a clicker.

The image was unveiled at the Summer Game Fest on Thursday.

In The Last of Us, clickers are humans infected by the parasitic cordyceps fungus, one of the post-apocalyptic monstrosities that is taking over the world. Clickers get their horrifying look when the fungus erupts from their heads after taking over their bodies. After the fungus infects a human, they turn into mindless, zombie-like beings who attack other living humans.

The new image was unveiled by Neil Druckmann, co-president of video game studio Naughty Dog and co-creator, executive producer, writer and director of the HBO series, along with voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who voiced Joel and Ellie in the game.